Snipers of 81st SAB eliminated three occupiers near Bilohorivka. VIDEO
Snipers of the 81st separate airmobile brigade eliminated three occupiers near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of Ukrainian soldiers' accurate shots was posted on social media.
"Excellent work by the snipers of the 81st separate airmobile brigade in the area of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), which has been under constant attack by the occupation forces for several months. Our soldiers are putting Russian soldiers to sleep like in a shooting gallery," the author of the post said.
