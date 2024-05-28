Ukraine will be able to use F-16s and other weapons donated by Belgium only on its territory, PM de Croo says

Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo said that the 30 F-16 fighter jets that his country will provide to Ukraine can only be used on Ukrainian territory. This also applies to other weapons provided for in the security agreement.

He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to De Kroo, the conditions for the use of the provided weapons are clearly spelled out in the signed security agreement between Belgium and Ukraine.

"Everything that is included in our agreement can be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Ukrainian territory," the Belgian prime minister said.

Earlier it was reported that Belgium intends to provide Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets. The first planes will arrive in Ukraine by the end of 2024, and the delivery of all the promised fighters is expected by 2028.