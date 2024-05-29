90% of frozen assets of Russian Federation will be directed to weapons for Ukraine - Borrell

90% of the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets in the European Peace Fund will be used to purchase and supply Ukraine with the necessary military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated at a press conference by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"90% of the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets will be directed to the European Peace Fund. They will then be used to directly supply Ukraine with the necessary weapons and military equipment," he said.

According to Borrell, there are seven legal acts that need to be adopted to attract EUR 6.6 billion to the fund. At the same time, it is not possible to do this because European countries cannot reach a consensus.

"We need unanimity, which has been missing for months. I spoke about this yesterday at the Foreign Affairs Council, and we did it again today. There is €6.6 billion waiting to be used, and all the instruments needed for this are still waiting to be adopted," said the head of European diplomacy.

According to Borrell, the situation is "more of a theoretical discussion", as the €5bn aid fund for Ukraine, which is being created under the European Peace Facility, was agreed among EU leaders at the highest level of the European Council, and delays have real consequences.

"These consequences are measured in terms of human lives, damaged civilian infrastructure, and traps on the battlefield in Ukraine," he explained.

The day before, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that it was necessary to start using the proceeds of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's military needs as soon as possible.

