At night, Russians hit Selydove, man died, they are looking for child under rubble of the house
On May 28, around 9:30 p.m., the Russians struck Selydove, Donetsk region. A man died
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported at the Selydove CMA.
The occupiers hit the city with two "UMPB D-30S" aerial bombs.
A woman born in 1953 was injured and taken to the hospital. A civilian resident, male, born in 1970, died. (body fragments were found), search for a child born in 2010. continues," the message says.
As a result of the impact, 1 residential building, a shop was destroyed and another 10 private houses were damaged.
