News Russian aggression against Ukraine
345 2
Russian Army (8060) liquidation (2060) elimination (4416) Southern Defence Forces (189)

During day, Defense Forces of South eliminated 143 invaders and 34 units of weapons and military equipment of Russians

Знищення техніки РФ

The Defense Forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. 143 occupiers were destroyed during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 143 people.

The Russians also lost 34 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

  • 1 tank;
  • 9 guns;
  • 11 units of armored vehicles;
  • 4 reconnaissance UAVs;
  • 1 electronic warfare station;
  • 1 video surveillance camera;
  • 1 hydrocycle;
  • 6 boats.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 505,100 people (+1300 per day), 7700 tanks, 13066 artillery systems, 14891 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 observation points, a field supply point and a command post.

