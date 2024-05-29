During day, Defense Forces of South eliminated 143 invaders and 34 units of weapons and military equipment of Russians

The Defense Forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. 143 occupiers were destroyed during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 143 people.

The Russians also lost 34 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 tank;

9 guns;

11 units of armored vehicles;

4 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 electronic warfare station;

1 video surveillance camera;

1 hydrocycle;

6 boats.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 observation points, a field supply point and a command post.