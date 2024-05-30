ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 506,260 people (+1,160 per day), 7,710 tanks, 13,101 artillery systems, 14,913 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 506,260 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.05.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 506,260 (+1,160) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7710 (+10) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,913 (+22) units,
  • artillery systems - 13101 (+35) units,
  • MLRS – 1088 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 815 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 357 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10532 (+22),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2222 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,849 (+53) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2153 (+11)

Read more: Firefight continues near Lyptsi, Defence Forces take measures to strengthen defence - General Staff

інфорграфіка

