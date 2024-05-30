Two Russian boats "Tunets" were destroyed in occupied Crimea - DIU. VIDEO

A special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed two Russian KC-701 Tunets boats with naval drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On 30 May 2024, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Group 13", using Ukrainian Magura V5 strike marine drones, once again effectively attacked the ship and boat fleet of the aggressor state of Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

In order to neutralize the maritime attack drones on the approach to the Narrow Bay, the occupiers took combat aircraft into the sky 32 times, including Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26, and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters. They also randomly used small arms and 30mm cannons.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed two Russian boats - according to preliminary data, high-speed amphibious transport boats KS-701 "Tuna".

