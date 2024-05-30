Explosions are heard in Kharkiv

On the evening of 30 May, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram-channel of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"It's loud in Kharkiv. Be careful!!!" he wrote.

As Censor.NET reported, at about 2 am on 30 May, Russians struck again at Kharkiv.

