Explosions are heard in Kharkiv
On the evening of 30 May, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram-channel of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"It's loud in Kharkiv. Be careful!!!" he wrote.
As Censor.NET reported, at about 2 am on 30 May, Russians struck again at Kharkiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password