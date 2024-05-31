Ukraine will sign three security agreements at once today - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit. Security agreements are expected to be signed.

The Head of State announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to the president, today will strengthen Ukraine thanks to the support of principled and consistent allies and thanks to new security agreements.

"Our key priorities: air defense for Ukraine - we must provide more systems, joint defense production - and providing our soldiers with weapons, as well as our global work to force Russia to peace.

I will meet with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Har Stere, Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson. We will communicate both within the framework of the summit and in bilateral formats," the message reads.

Zelenskyy noted that today Ukraine will sign three security agreements at once, which will fix the projected defense and other versatile support for a long period

The head of state will also meet with the King of Sweden, Karl XVI, and representatives of defense companies.

