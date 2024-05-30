We are preparing our diplomatic responses to Russian efforts to weaken Peace Summit - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is preparing diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to disrupt the Global Peace Summit.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, I have heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of the General Staff, and the Minister of Defence of our country on the situation at the frontline and our actions.

Attention to all areas, especially to Pokrovske and Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, as well as Kupiansk and other areas in the Kharkiv region. I am grateful to every unit that is doing everything necessary to stabilize the frontline situation.

We are also preparing for further enemy activity - we clearly understand what tasks and for what purpose Putin is setting for his army. We will definitely have a response to him.

And we are also preparing our diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to weaken the Peace Summit, which begins in two weeks. Russia will no longer be able to disrupt the Summit, although it is trying very hard to do so. It is putting pressure on leaders, openly threatening various states with destabilization.

This is one of the consequences of the world giving the terrorist state too much time. Unfortunately, evil can adapt and is now using its resources to split the world and prevent Russia from being forced into peace. But we have almost a hundred states and international organizations with us now, joining the global effort," Zelenskyy said.

