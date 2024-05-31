Russian Federation uses West’s fear of escalation in order to carry it out - Kuleba

Russia is putting pressure on NATO and exploiting the West’s fear of escalation.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with OBOZ.ua, Censor.NET informs.

According to the minister, there are currently two countries that are most skeptical about Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"And that's where you need to work with a very simple idea that they have, they say, that Ukraine's membership in NATO is equal to escalation. Because supposedly Russia will definitely not forgive this. This, in principle, is their logic of escalation. But we see from the beginning of the full-scale invasion that they are constantly guided by this logic. By the way, a lot of people help Ukraine, but in key decisions, they were guided by this position. It is impossible to give Ukraine "Kymarsy" because this is an escalation. You can't give "Leopards" because it's an escalation.

But never once did their fear of escalation come true. Instead, Russia uses precisely this fear in order to escalate. And we see that when NATO does not have an offensive political position regarding Ukraine's membership, Russia begins to put pressure on the Alliance. For example, like the story with the review of the maritime border of NATO countries in the Baltic Sea. So it works very simply. If you are not in an offensive position, your enemy starts attacking you," Kuleba said.

