Kuleba discussed Global Peace Summit and Crimean Platform with Head of Polish Senate Kidawa-Bląska. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska, who is on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, 24 May. During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by the Foreign Minister on social network X.

In particular, Kuleba and Kidawa-Bląska discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit to be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland, as well as the activities of the International Crimean Platform.

"I was pleased to meet in Kyiv with the Marshal of the Senate of Poland, Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska. We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit and the activities of the International Crimean Platform," Kuleba said in a statement.

In addition, according to the diplomat, the parties focused on comprehensive Ukrainian-Polish cooperation, as well as Ukraine's defence needs and accession to the EU and NATO.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also stressed that parliamentary cooperation is crucial for promoting international initiatives.

On Friday, 24 May, the Speaker of the Polish Senate, Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska, paid an official visit to Kyiv. In particular, the programme of her visit included a speech to members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and a meeting with Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

