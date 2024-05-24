ENG
Kuleba discussed Global Peace Summit and Crimean Platform with Head of Polish Senate Kidawa-Bląska. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska, who is on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, 24 May. During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by the Foreign Minister on social network X.

In particular, Kuleba and Kidawa-Bląska discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit to be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland, as well as the activities of the International Crimean Platform.

"I was pleased to meet in Kyiv with the Marshal of the Senate of Poland, Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska. We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit and the activities of the International Crimean Platform," Kuleba said in a statement.

Кулеба провів зустріч з Кідавою-Блоньською

In addition, according to the diplomat, the parties focused on comprehensive Ukrainian-Polish cooperation, as well as Ukraine's defence needs and accession to the EU and NATO.

Кулеба провів зустріч з Кідавою-Блоньською

The Ukrainian foreign minister also stressed that parliamentary cooperation is crucial for promoting international initiatives.

On Friday, 24 May, the Speaker of the Polish Senate, Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska, paid an official visit to Kyiv. In particular, the programme of her visit included a speech to members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and a meeting with Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

