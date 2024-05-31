Ukraine signs security agreement with Norway

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

This is stated on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this year Norway will provide Ukraine with at least NOK 13.5 billion (about EUR 1.2 billion) in military assistance. In total, Norway has allocated almost EUR 6.4 billion for 2023-2027 in the long-term Nansen Programme to support Ukraine. Norway's support for Ukraine will continue for the duration of the agreement.

Together with its allies, Norway will help Ukraine develop its capabilities in the field of modern combat aircraft and has already indicated a clear readiness to provide F-16 fighter jets.

Agreements with Norway

In addition, the country will make a significant contribution to the development of maritime capabilities in the Black and Azov Seas, continue to provide NASAMS systems and equipment, and train specialists.

Ukraine and Norway will work to deepen defence and industrial cooperation.

"The non-military blocks of the agreement relate to support for the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions, reparations, bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery, humanitarian demining, protection of critical infrastructure and countering Russian propaganda. Norwegian hospitals will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians.

Norway firmly believes that the future of Ukraine and its people lies in the Euro-Atlantic community. Therefore, it will work for the country's future membership in NATO," the statement said.

Norway is the 15th country with which Ukraine has signed a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

Earlier, Ukraine signed documents with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.