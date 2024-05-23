Norway confirms participation in Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, during which he confirmed the country’s participation in the Global Peace Summit.

The president wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy thanked the Norwegian prime minister for his concrete actions to isolate Russia.

The interlocutors also discussed the situation on the battlefield and defense cooperation.

"Our teams have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement, which we will sign when the opportunity presents itself. The Prime Minister confirmed Norway's participation in the Peace Summit," the Head of State said.

Global Peace Summit

The Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in the event is not expected.

President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

In total, more than 50 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.