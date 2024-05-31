6 087 21
Germany to hand over another Patriot and €500million to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
Germany announced that it would provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system and €500 million in aid.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Censor.NET reports.
"Strengthening Ukraine's air defence remains crucial. Germany is providing another Patriot system and an additional €500 million," the statement said.
