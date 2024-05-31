ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8888 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
6 087 21

Germany to hand over another Patriot and €500million to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Німеччина передасть Україні ще один Patriot

Germany announced that it would provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system and €500 million in aid.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Censor.NET reports.

"Strengthening Ukraine's air defence remains crucial. Germany is providing another Patriot system and an additional €500 million," the statement said.

Read more: Pistorius arrives in Ukraine and announces new aid package worth €500 million

Author: 

Germany (1428) aid (2357) Patriot (165)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 