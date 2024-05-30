Pistorius arrives in Ukraine and announces new aid package worth €500 million

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrives in Odesa on an unannounced visit and announces a €500 million package of support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Pravda".

It is noted that Pistorius met with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, during which he announced a new package of German weapons worth half a billion euros to support Ukraine.

"We will continue to support you in this defence campaign," he assured.

The German minister's arrival in Odesa was kept secret until the evening of 30 May for security reasons.

Last week, the German government updated the list of new military aid for Ukraine. It includes, among other things, reconnaissance drones, artillery shells, Leopard 1 tanks and HIMARS MLRS.

