Situation is most tense in Pokrovsk sector, enemy is also trying to attack in Kupyansk and Siversk sectors - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 62. The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. The invaders are also trying to attack in the Kupyansk and Siversk sectors.

This was informed by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 17:30.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Russian terrorists continue shelling the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions from their territory. Artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation targeted the Ukrainian towns of Shalymivka, Vodolahy and Baryshivka.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy became more active near Lyptsi. A firefight is currently ongoing there. From the direction of Belgorod, enemy troops attacked Neskuchne with a guided aerial bomb, from Shebekino, in the Russian Federation, they attacked Yurchenkove with two GABs, and Bilyi Kolodiaz was hit with three GABs from the Russian Federation from the directions of Protonovka and Shebekino.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupants increased the number of combat engagements to seven. Three of the attacks were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fighting continues near Petropavlivka and Berestove, as well as Novojehorivka with the support of aviation, where two GABs were dropped.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions in the Terny area. It was unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

Russian occupiers keep trying to push our defences in the Siverskyi sector. Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled five attacks there. Three more firefights are ongoing in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is attacking with the support of aviation. In the area of Druzhba, 26 unguided aerial missiles were launched. In total, 5 combat engagements have taken place in this sector since the beginning of the day. Currently, one is still ongoing near Andriivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 507,650 people (+1,390 per day), 7,728 tanks, 13,140 artillery systems, 14,935 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupants are currently conducting 11 assault operations in the Pokrovsk sector. In total, there have been 22 since the beginning of the day. Half of the enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. Fighting is currently taking place near Sokol, Nevelske, Netailove and Yevhenivka. At the same time, Vozdvyzhenka and Oleksandropil were attacked by ten Russian GABs.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of aggressor's assault operations increased to four. Two attacks were repelled by our troops, and fighting continues near Novomykhailivka.

The enemy has already attacked in the Vremivsk sector three times since the beginning of the day. He struck with a guided aerial bomb near Staromaiorsk. Our troops repelled all the enemy's attempts to advance.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the three previous occupiers' assaults were joined by another one near Novodanylivka. The enemy's attempt to advance was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the Russian aggressor is trying to continue active operations near Krynky. Since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled four enemy attacks there.

The situation in other sectors remains unchanged.

Read more: Oil terminals in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation were hit by Neptune missiles and UAVs - General Staff of AFU