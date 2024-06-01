Russian attack on five-story building in Kharkiv: number of dead has increased to 7 people

As a result of the Russian attack on a five-story building in Kharkiv on May 31, 7 people have already died. Two more women may be under the rubble.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"The number of those killed as a result of strikes in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv has increased to 7, including four men and three women," the message reads.

Sinegubov added that the search is ongoing, two more women may be under the rubble.

Shelling of Kharkiv

It will be recalled that on May 31, Russian troops once again shelled Kharkiv, attacking a five-story residential building. A fire started. The enemy attacked the city with S-300 missiles.

The Russians aimed exclusively at civilian infrastructure in the Novobavarsky district of the city.

Earlier, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of dead as a result of the night shelling had increased to 6 people.