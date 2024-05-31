Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 5 people were killed, up to 4 people may be under rubble (updated)

The emergency rescue operation continues in Kharkiv. A dead person was found under the rubble of the destroyed building.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"During the analysis of the rubble, the body of a dead person was discovered at the site of the destroyed entrance of the residential building.

A total of 4 people died as a result of the nighttime rocket attack, 25 were injured," the message reads.

According to the information of the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, four more people may still be under the rubble.

See more: Night shelling of Kharkiv: three people were killed, 23 injured. PHOTOS

"The death toll has increased, another man's body was unblocked from the rubble. In total, five people were killed in the Russian terrorist attack overnight. The rescue and search operation continues. All services are working at the scene," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.















