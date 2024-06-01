In morning, enemy hit center of Kherson, medical facility was damaged

As a result of morning enemy shelling in Kherson, a health care facility was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked the city center around 10:00 am.

"The windows of the medical facility were broken, the roof was damaged, the wires were cut. No one was injured," the report said.

