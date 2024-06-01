ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10139 visitors online
News War
584 0
shoot out (12109) Kherson (1022)

In morning, enemy hit center of Kherson, medical facility was damaged

Обстріл Херсону

As a result of morning enemy shelling in Kherson, a health care facility was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked the city center around 10:00 am.

"The windows of the medical facility were broken, the roof was damaged, the wires were cut. No one was injured," the report said.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Kherson

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 