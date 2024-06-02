ENG
Emergency blackouts are used throughout country. Schedules are down - Yasno

On the morning of 2 June 2024, emergency power cuts will be implemented across the country.

This was announced on Facebook by the CEO of the electricity supplier Yasno, Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Morning. Emergency blackouts across the country... schedules are not in effect. Be careful," he said.

Earlier, DTEK said that emergency power cuts were being introduced in Kyiv and 4 regions.

екстрені відключення 2 червня 2024 року

