Southern defence forces eliminated 38 occupiers and 14 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment overnight

During the day, the Southern Defence Forces killed 38 occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 38 people.

The enemy also lost 14 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

4 cannons;

9 units of armoured vehicles;

1 motorcycle.

In the south, the military destroyed 3 field supply points and 3 dugouts.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 509,860 Russian occupiers.

