Russians attack Nikopol district 12 times during day: infrastructure facility damaged

Наслідки російських обстрілів Нікопольщини 2 червня

Russian troops twice attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery, and launched kamikaze drones ten more times.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

‘12 enemy attacks. Two of them were shelling from heavy artillery and 10 more were the use of kamikaze drones. Nikopol district was under enemy fire throughout the day,’ he said.

In addition to the district centre, the Russians also shelled the settlements of Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Myrovka, and Pokrovske rural communities. An infrastructure facility was damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

