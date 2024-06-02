Consequences of night shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region. PHOTOS
On the night of 2 June, the Russian invaders covered Stanislav with heavy fire, and more than 14 "arrivals" were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
"The Russian army is trying to destroy everything that improves the lives of our people. The shelling damaged a social laundry.
The shells also hit the lyceum building and 5 residential buildings," the statement said.
Prokudin noted that there were no civilian casualties. The consequences of the shelling are still being investigated.
