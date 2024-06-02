ENG
At night, enemy shelled Kherson: medical facility was damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops once again attacked Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, today around 4.00 a.m., Russian troops shelled the Korabelny district.

"A medical facility was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured," he said and posted photos showing the aftermath of the shelling.

Also read: In the morning, the enemy attacked the center of Kherson, a medical institution was damaged

Earlier, Censor.NET also reported that on the morning of 2 June 2024, explosions were heard in Kherson.

