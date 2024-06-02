At night, enemy shelled Kherson: medical facility was damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops once again attacked Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, today around 4.00 a.m., Russian troops shelled the Korabelny district.
"A medical facility was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured," he said and posted photos showing the aftermath of the shelling.
Earlier, Censor.NET also reported that on the morning of 2 June 2024, explosions were heard in Kherson.
