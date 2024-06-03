ENG
At night, occupiers launched at least five missile attacks on Slobozhanske community in Kharkiv region, one person was killed

After midnight, the Russian invaders launched massive missile attacks on the Slobozhanske community, one person was killed and one wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

He noted that the enemy struck at least 5 times.

"As a result, the territory of the recreation center was hit, one civilian was killed, the data is being established. Two civilians, a man and a woman, were wounded," the statement said.

