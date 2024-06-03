Enemy launches GABs in Kharkiv region - Air Force

On the morning of June 3, 2024, enemy troops launch the GABs into the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Launches of guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region," the statement reads.

There are no details about the strikes by the GABs in Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reported, on the night of June 3, Russian troops fired missiles at a recreation center in the Slobozhanska community.