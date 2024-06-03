ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5627 visitors online
News Video
7 647 8

Massive enemy assault on positions of 42nd SMB near Starytsia: at least 20 occupiers were killed and 8 pieces of equipment were destroyed. VIDEO

In the vicinity of Starytsia in the Kharkiv direction, Russians launched a massive assault on the positions of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the brigade.

As noted, the coordinated actions of all units of the 42nd SMB destroyed hundreds of tonnes of equipment and a large number of personnel.

At the moment, the brigade has confirmation of the enemy's losses:

  • Military Personnel: 20-200, 21-300
  • T62 tank - 3 units destroyed
  • T62 tank - 1 unit damaged
  • IFV - 1 unit destroyed
  • SPG 2C1 - 1 unit destroyed
  • Motor vehicles - 2 units destroyed.

Read more: Total combat losses of RF since beginning of war - about 511,130 people (+1270 per day), 7779 tanks, 13,280 artillery systems, 15,002 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier, Censor.NET published footage of the combat work of drone operators of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Starytsia in Kharkiv region.

Author: 

liquidation (2389) Kharkivshchyna (1976) military actions (2335) The 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (10)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 