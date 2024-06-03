Massive enemy assault on positions of 42nd SMB near Starytsia: at least 20 occupiers were killed and 8 pieces of equipment were destroyed. VIDEO

In the vicinity of Starytsia in the Kharkiv direction, Russians launched a massive assault on the positions of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the brigade.

As noted, the coordinated actions of all units of the 42nd SMB destroyed hundreds of tonnes of equipment and a large number of personnel.

At the moment, the brigade has confirmation of the enemy's losses:

Military Personnel: 20-200, 21-300

T62 tank - 3 units destroyed

T62 tank - 1 unit damaged

IFV - 1 unit destroyed

SPG 2C1 - 1 unit destroyed

Motor vehicles - 2 units destroyed.

