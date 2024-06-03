Massive enemy assault on positions of 42nd SMB near Starytsia: at least 20 occupiers were killed and 8 pieces of equipment were destroyed. VIDEO
In the vicinity of Starytsia in the Kharkiv direction, Russians launched a massive assault on the positions of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the brigade.
As noted, the coordinated actions of all units of the 42nd SMB destroyed hundreds of tonnes of equipment and a large number of personnel.
At the moment, the brigade has confirmation of the enemy's losses:
- Military Personnel: 20-200, 21-300
- T62 tank - 3 units destroyed
- T62 tank - 1 unit damaged
- IFV - 1 unit destroyed
- SPG 2C1 - 1 unit destroyed
- Motor vehicles - 2 units destroyed.
Earlier, Censor.NET published footage of the combat work of drone operators of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Starytsia in Kharkiv region.
