ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13841 visitors online
News
328 1
shoot out (12125) Chernihiv region (305)

Last week, Russians shelled 19 settlements in Chernihiv region, killing one person and wounding two others.

Обстріл Чернігівщини 28 травня 2024 року

Over the week, the enemy fired 43 times at the settlements of Chernihiv region. 230 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

"Due to Russian shelling, one civilian resident of the region was killed and two others were injured.

Houses and power lines were damaged," he said in a statement.

As previously reported, in the evening of May 28, 2024, Russian troops fired mortars at the border of the Chernihiv region. The Semenivska community of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district came under fire, and a man was killed.

Read more: At night, occupiers once again attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drone. Eight settlements of Zaporizhzhia region were shelled over day

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 