Last week, Russians shelled 19 settlements in Chernihiv region, killing one person and wounding two others.

Over the week, the enemy fired 43 times at the settlements of Chernihiv region. 230 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

"Due to Russian shelling, one civilian resident of the region was killed and two others were injured.

Houses and power lines were damaged," he said in a statement.

As previously reported, in the evening of May 28, 2024, Russian troops fired mortars at the border of the Chernihiv region. The Semenivska community of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district came under fire, and a man was killed.

