Stabilization power outages will be in effect in Kyiv all day today

On June 3, stabilization power outages will be in effect throughout the day in Kyiv, not just during peak hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko.

"Throughout the day, not in the morning and during working hours. The limits allocated by Ukrenergo will be enough to meet about 80% of Kyiv's needs," he said.

At the same time, Popko urged the city residents to use energy sparingly.

Earlier, the press service of Ukrenergo noted that on Monday, electricity consumption limits for industrial and residential consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 00.00 and throughout the day.

"If the limits are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly outage schedules for industrial and residential consumers," Ukrenergo said.

