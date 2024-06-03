Estonia will sign security agreement with Ukraine in near future, - Tsakhna

Ukraine and Estonia will soon sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

This was stated by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Estonia, Margus Tsakhkna, during a press conference with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We have decided to conclude a security agreement with Ukraine. And it will be signed in the near future," the minister emphasized.

According to him, in accordance with the agreement, Estonia will annually allocate 0.25% of its GDP for military aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and Belgium sign agreement on security guarantees

"I think this is a very telling indicator of our readiness to help Ukraine bear this burden. This is an important volume," Tsakhna added.

Agreement on security guarantees

Earlier, Ukraine signed documents with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.