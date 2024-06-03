ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13143 visitors online
News
273 0
safety and security (204) agreement (137) Estonia (264) Tsahkna (16)

Estonia will sign security agreement with Ukraine in near future, - Tsakhna

Глава МЗС Естонії Маргус Цахкна

Ukraine and Estonia will soon sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

This was stated by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Estonia, Margus Tsakhkna, during a press conference with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We have decided to conclude a security agreement with Ukraine. And it will be signed in the near future," the minister emphasized.

According to him, in accordance with the agreement, Estonia will annually allocate 0.25% of its GDP for military aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and Belgium sign agreement on security guarantees

"I think this is a very telling indicator of our readiness to help Ukraine bear this burden. This is an important volume," Tsakhna added.

Agreement on security guarantees

Earlier, Ukraine signed documents with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 