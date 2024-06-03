Russians classified registers of "nationalized" property in occupied territories, - NRC

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians classified the registers of property taken from the population and "nationalized".

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"Processes of "nationalization" of property in the temporarily occupied territories are gaining scale, and at the same time the discontent of the people who came under occupation. Resolution "of the State Committee for the Defense of the pseudo-formation of the DPR No. 341, which was signed on September 29, 2022, caused mass indignation at TOT.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs law to simplify procedure for military property disposal

"Only now have people found out that they cannot get information about which objects are included in the list of "nationalized" and according to which principle it was formed," the message reads.

Local traitors who cooperate with the occupiers explain the reason for the lack of access to such information by bringing all documents into compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

"So, have you received a Russian passport so as not to lose your property, or do you not have the appropriate papers - the occupiers will determine at their own discretion who will own your house, apartment or land," the NRC added.