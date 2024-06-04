ENG
Russian ground forces based on Kola Peninsula are "destroyed" after heavy losses in war against Ukraine - Chief of Armed Forces of Norway Kristoffersen

Norway, a NATO member since 1949, has seen no significant changes in Russia's "position" on its border over the past year, including the aggressor country's nuclear forces and its Northern Fleet, while Russia's ground forces on the Kola Peninsula have been "destroyed" after heavy losses in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Army, General Eirik Kristoffersen.

He also emphasized that the main task of the Norwegian defense forces this year is to support Ukraine.

The general said that this is a "major operation" involving "at least" 10% of the Norwegian military's logistics personnel, as well as instructors.

As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia failed to make any major breakthroughs during its offensive in Kharkiv region. Its forces made minor territorial gains

