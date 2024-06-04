Russian army struck 446 times in eight settlements of Zaporizhzhia region over last day

Over the past day, June 3, Russian invaders attacked 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They attacked from aircraft, UAVs, artillery and MLRS. No one was killed or wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

In total, the Russian army struck 446 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region:

air strikes on Novoandriivka and Levadne;

Chervonodniprovka, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were attacked by 177 UAVs of various modifications;

the enemy fired at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka with MLRS;

241 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

"There were 11 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured," added Fedorov.

