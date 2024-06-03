ENG
Russians attacked Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, air defense was activated

Робота ППО

Today, June 3, the Russian military attacked the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, Ukrainian air defense was working.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"At 6:40 p.m., the occupiers targeted the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. Air defense forces were activated," he wrote

As noted, according to preliminary data, there is damage to the building, which is not in use.At this moment, there are no casualties.

It will be recalled that 9 people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district on the night of May 31.

