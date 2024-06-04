Total combat losses of RF since beginning of war amount to about 512,420 people (+1290 per day), 7794 tanks, 13,345 artillery systems, 15,020 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 511,130 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.06.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 512420 (+1290) people,
- tanks - 7794 (+15) units
- armored combat vehicles - 15020 (+18) units
- artillery systems - 13345 (+65) units,
- MLRS - 1092 (+2) units,
- air defense means - 827 (+3) units
- aircraft - 357 (+0) units
- helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 10766 (+27),
- cruise missiles - 2268 (+0),
- ships/boats - 27 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tankers - 18228 (+69) units
- special equipment - 2211 (+12)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...