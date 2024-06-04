Missile attack on Dnipro: preliminary, 8 people were injured, including 2 children. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire that arose as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on the city on June 4.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the civilian infrastructure of the city was damaged. Windows were smashed in private houses, high-rise buildings and a hospital. A dozen and a half cars were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, 8 people were injured, including 2 children.

Rescuers have extinguished the fire.

Earlier it was reported that the number of wounded as a result of the enemy's morning attack on Dnipro increased to 7 people.





