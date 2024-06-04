ENG
Missile attack on Dnipro: number of wounded increased to 7. PHOTOS

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy's morning attack on Dnipro has increased to 7. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it became known about another wounded person in Dnipro. It is a 37-year-old man, he is in hospital.

"In total, there are 7 victims, including two children," Lysak said.

Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року
Наслідки атаки на Дніпро 4 червня 2024 року

As Censor.NET previously reported, air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles over Dnipro in the morning. The debris damaged civilian infrastructure.

