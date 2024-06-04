There are no plans to extend deadline for updating military registration data - Ministry of Defense

There are currently no grounds to extend the deadline for updating military records.

According to Censor.NET, citing TSN, this was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin.

"In fact, data is being updated now. There are no more failures in the Reserve+ app. If in the first days there were hang-ups, as soon as this application was launched, due to technical problems, due to a certain overload, because a lot of people decided to try it, to do it electronically on their smartphones, now there are no such problems, that is, every person liable for military service can update through "Reserve+" by downloading this application. Accordingly, there are no grounds to continue," he explained.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry spokesman does not rule out that the deadline for updating data will have to be extended in case of force majeure.

"It will depend on the pace at which those who have to update their data - reservists, conscripts and persons liable for military service - continue to update their data," Lazutkin added.

