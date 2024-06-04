Ukrainian defenders destroyed Typhoon-K armored vehicle near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, which Russians are very proud of

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Typhoon-K armored vehicle worth about $2.5 million in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to ArmyInform by the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn.

"One armored vehicle ‘Typhoon-K’ was destroyed, which was used to storm the area," said the spokesman for the "Khortytsia" OSTG.

This happened on June 3, 2024.

In total, Ukrainian troops killed 80 occupiers and wounded 123 Russians in the Chasiv Yar direction over the past day.

What is known about the Russian armored vehicle "Typhoon-K"?

KAMAZ-63968 "Typhoon-K" is a universal armored vehicle with increased security. It is stated that the vehicle corresponds to MRAP vehicles.

The armored vehicle has been in service with the Russian army since 2015. Class 4 armor is supposed to protect against bullets of 14.5 mm caliber, and the hull must withstand explosive devices with a capacity of up to 8 kg of TNT equivalent.

The vehicle can accommodate three crew members and 14 soldiers at a time. The vehicle is part of the Typhoon armored vehicle family.

