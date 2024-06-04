Ukrainian Armed Forces captured about 60 Russians near Vovchansk. Fighting continues in city - spokesman of OSGT Khortytsia Voloshyn

Near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders captured about 60 Russian invaders.

This was stated by the spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn in a commentary to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

According to Voloshyn, the Russian prisoners were taken by the Defence Forces on Sunday, 2 June.

As of Monday, 3 June, fighting continues in the city of Vovchansk.

By the way, a few days earlier, Voloshyn said that the Defence Forces controlled Vovchansk by about 70%.

On Monday, 3 June, the spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia spoke about the Ukrainian Armed Forces' successes in the Kharkiv direction. In particular, according to him, over the past day, the Defence Forces destroyed three ammunition depots, one fuel and lubricants depot and 12 occupant dugouts. The invaders lost 130 people, 59 of them irretrievably.

