50% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy failed to fulfill his pre-election promises - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS
50% of Ukrainian citizens said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not fulfilled or fulfilled a minority of his election promises.
This is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey, Censor.NET reports.
18% of the polled said that Zelenskyy had fulfilled most or all of his promises (5% of them said that he had fulfilled all of them). Almost as many believe that he has fulfilled about half of his promises, and 50% believe that he has fulfilled a minority or none of his promises (of which 25% believe that he has not fulfilled any promises).
At the same time, 50% of citizens explained the failure to fulfil promises by the presence of dishonest, corrupt people in the president's team.
Between 26 and 32% of respondents explained this by the lack of competent people in his team, a full-scale invasion, his own inexperience and the influence of oligarchs.
Between 9 and 14 per cent spoke of personal corruption, the influence of other countries, the opposition's undermining of the situation, and unrealistic promises.
