Germany will not send its troops to Ukraine, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has ruled out sending German troops to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

In response to a question by Rüdiger Lucassen, a member of parliament from the right-wing populist party "Alternative for Germany" about whether the German government was informed about the debate about this in the European Union and France, and whether government officials are considering the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine, Pistorius said: "Answers to your questions - no and no".

