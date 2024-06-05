Ukraine and China held political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine was represented by First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and China by Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

"The parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, outlined joint steps to intensify contacts at the highest and highest levels, strengthen the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, as well as further cooperation within international organisations.

The interlocutors stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the UN Charter and international law. As noted by the parties, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the foundation on which bilateral relations between Ukraine and China are based," the statement said.

Sybiha told the interviewer about the situation in Ukraine and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"The Ukrainian side expressed hope that China's participation in the event could be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Andrii Sybiha stressed that the only basis for achieving such peace is the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As part of his working visit to Beijing, he met with Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese government for Eurasia, and Chen Zhou, Deputy Head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee," the Foreign Ministry added.