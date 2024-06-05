Zelenska: 37 countries are already part of coalition to return Ukrainian children

In an interview with Latin American media, Olena Zelenska said that the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children already includes 37 countries, and Argentina has recently joined it.

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Office of the President, First Lady Olena Zelenska said this in an interview with journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, and Chile.

The President's wife emphasized that Russia continues to hide the data and whereabouts of Ukrainian children. Neither Ukrainian authorities nor international organizations have access to them.

Read more: Russians are actively preparing to take Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia for "rehabilitation" - National Resistance Centre

"Only joint efforts of all free countries can counteract Russian arbitrariness against defenseless children. It is encouraging that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children is constantly growing. It is important that all countries of the world realize as soon as possible that the rights and protection of Ukrainian children are about the rights and protection of their children as well," Zelenska said.

She added that the coalition now includes 37 countries. Argentina has recently joined the coalition.

During the interview, the First Lady also spoke about the work on the implementation of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" and the activities of the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

As a reminder, on March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, who are suspected of war crimes in the form of illegal deportation and displacement of people, including children, from the occupied territory of Ukraine.