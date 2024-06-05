Occupiers attack resort village in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region

In the afternoon of June 5, Russian troops attacked tourist infrastructure in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that civilian infrastructure related to recreation was damaged.

According to him, the facility was closed. There is no preliminary information on injuries or deaths.

Later, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the Russians had attacked tourist infrastructure in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

As Censor.NET previously reported, an explosion was heard in Odesa during an air raid alert, and the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading toward Odesa region.

