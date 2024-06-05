During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol district three times with artillery and fired 10 times with kamikaze drones: two people were wounded. PHOTOS

On 5 June, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery three times and carried out 10 kamikaze strikes with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district three times with artillery and hit it 10 times with kamikaze drones. The strikes shook Nikopol itself, Myrovska and Pokrovska communities," the statement said.

It is noted that two men - 24 and 48 years old - were injured. They will be treated at home.







A five-storey building, more than fifteen private houses, 4 outbuildings were damaged. A forklift, a bus and several cars were damaged. Two passenger cars caught fire, the fires were extinguished by rescuers.

An administrative building, a library, 2 shops, a canteen, a religious institution, 4 buildings that were not in use were also damaged. There was also a greenhouse, garages, a gas pipeline, and power lines.



