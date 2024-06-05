Pokrovsk direction remains most intense. Since beginning of day, Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 354 invaders in this direction

The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire front line, concentrating its efforts on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions. At this time, the total number of enemy offensive and assault actions has already increased to 81.

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders tried to knock our troops out of their positions five times today. Four of the attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and one near Vovchansk is still ongoing. The enemy lost 114 personnel in that direction today. Ukrainian defenders destroyed an armored vehicle, a cannon, seven UAVs, six units of special equipment and four enemy ammunition depots.

The occupiers are continuing to put pressure on the Ukrainian defense in the Kupiansk direction. They are trying to improve their positions in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Cherneshchyna, where fighting continues. In general, the invaders have increased the number of assault operations in the Kupiansk direction to 12. 10 attacks have already been repelled. As of now, the enemy has lost 86 people in killed and wounded, three Russian armored fighting vehicles and a car were destroyed.

Hostilities in Donbas

The enemy conducted seven attacks in the Lyman direction today. They continue to exert pressure in Serebrianskyi forest, where fighting continues in four locations. Another battle is taking place near Nevske.

Pokrovsk direction remains the most intense. The number of enemy attacks here has increased to 19. Russian terrorists continue to put the most pressure in the Sokil area. As a result, they suffer losses in manpower - 354 people have been killed so far. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, three armored personnel carriers, seven cannons, a ground drone and a vehicle. Another 13 units of various military equipment of the invaders were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is putting pressure in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Shcherbaky, and five enemy attacks have been repelled so far.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

The units of the Defense Forces are bravely restraining the occupiers' attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

