During day, Russians fired on five communities in Sumy region: they used artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and FPV drones

On June 5, the Russian army fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 48 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, the following areas were shelled:

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (2 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy conducted artillery (11 explosions), grenade launcher (8 explosions) shelling and an FPV drone attack (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: there were mortar (5 explosions), artillery (5 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (3 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. Artillery shelling (4 explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (4 explosions) were also recorded.

Nova Sloboda community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS