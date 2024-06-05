Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops fired at 28 localities in the Sumy region. A total of 138 attacks were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy police.
"The shelling unfortunately killed one person, injured three others, damaged seven private houses, two garages, an outbuilding, and a warehouse of one of the enterprises," the statement said.
Investigative teams, experts, and explosives experts were working at the scene.
The day before, the occupiers attacked Konotop and hit the city's production infrastructure.
